Hildegard Bloch
Bloch, Hildegard

(nee Edling) Entered into God's loving arms on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving wife of the late Kurt A. Bloch; beloved mother of Juergen (Joyce) Bloch and the late Udo (Jeannette) Bloch; dear grandmother of Kurt (Leanne), Timothy (Sara) and Nicholas (Tann) Bloch; dear great grandmother of Madelyn, Gavin, Miles, and Garrett; dear sister, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial donations may be made to New Apostolic Church (9701 MacKenzie Rd, Affton, MO 63123).

Services: Services will be private, family only. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Park.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
