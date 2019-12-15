Brennecke, Hildegard S.

(nee Stipsits) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Monday, December 9, 2019, beloved wife of the late Oscar H. Brennecke, Jr., dear mother of Barbara Ann Brennecke, dear sister of the late Theresa Wallner, dear aunt of Judith Ann Schockling (Gregory), Joan F. Brennecke (Mark A. Stadtherr), Gary Wallner, the late Richard and Stephen Wallner, our dear great-aunt and friend to many. At the age of 12, Hilda immigrated to the United States in 1938 with her sister Theresa. Services: Visitation at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave., 63119, on Monday, December 16 at 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Internment at New St. Marcus Cemetery. Eternally grateful to the staff at Laclede Groves Assisted Living for the wonderful care Hilda received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Fund (lssliving.org or 723 S. Laclede Station Rd., 63119).