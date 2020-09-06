Wilkins, Hiram Arthur

Hiram "Sonny" Arthur Wilkins, 76, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born in St. Louis on January 3, 1944 to Dearest and Myrtle (Slay) Wilkins.

Mr. Wilkins served his country in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was an elementary teacher for the St. Louis Public Schools until his retirement.

Mr. Wilkins is survived by his wife, Beverly Wilkins of St. Louis; sons, Jonathan Wilkins (Marianne) and Jarrett Wilkins; daughters, Jennifer Willingham and Julia Wilkins-Kohrmann (Rob); three grandchildren, Alexander Willingham, Eloise Wilkins, and Hazel Wilkins; sister, Barbara Wells; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in his name to the NAACP would be appreciated.

