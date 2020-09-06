1/1
Hiram Arthur Wilkins
1944 - 2020
Wilkins, Hiram Arthur

Hiram "Sonny" Arthur Wilkins, 76, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born in St. Louis on January 3, 1944 to Dearest and Myrtle (Slay) Wilkins.

Mr. Wilkins served his country in the Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was an elementary teacher for the St. Louis Public Schools until his retirement.

Mr. Wilkins is survived by his wife, Beverly Wilkins of St. Louis; sons, Jonathan Wilkins (Marianne) and Jarrett Wilkins; daughters, Jennifer Willingham and Julia Wilkins-Kohrmann (Rob); three grandchildren, Alexander Willingham, Eloise Wilkins, and Hazel Wilkins; sister, Barbara Wells; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in his name to the NAACP would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Smith Little Rock Funeral Home, (501) 224-2200. Sonny's online guestbook may be signed at

www.smithfamilycares.com.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
