Chalfant, Holland "Bud" F., Jr.

At the age of 93 on Saturday,

September 28, 2019. Beloved

husband of 56 years to the late Susan Carr Chalfant; loving father of Ann Chalfant Curtis (Michael), Holland F. Chalfant III (Fifi) and

James D. Chalfant (Kristen);

beloved grandfather to Austin,

Ellis, Holland Curtis, C.C., Buddy, Lou, Jimmy and Sam Chalfant; dear brother to Harry Chalfant (Nancy) and friend to many.

"Uncle Bud" was known for his sense of humor, his kindness and his prankster spirit. A thoughtful and generous friend, he always enjoyed a spirited debate. He had a love of architecture, maps, ice cream and big band music. Internationally recognized as the steward of the regionally celebrated holiday of "St. Swithin's Day" (July 15), he was one of the founding members of the "Think Tank" with his dear friends at the Barclay House. Additionally, he was a proud lifelong member of the Missouri Auto Club. Bud wanted everyone to know "I feel lucky to have been surrounded by such wonderful people."

Service: A celebration of Bud's life will be held at Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd. (63130) on Friday, October 25th from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the are appreciated. Please visit

