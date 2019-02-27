St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Foley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly Elisabeth Foley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Holly Elisabeth Foley Obituary
Foley, Holly Elisabeth (nee Smith), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Sun., Feb. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Foley; loving mother of Michael, Grace and Emma Foley, and Amber Branstetter; dear grandmother of Leium and Lincoln; dearest daughter of Harriet and the late James D. Smith; dear sister of Heather (Thomas) Schilly and Scott Smith; our dear daughter-in-law, sisterin-law, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial Mass Fri., Mar. 1, 10 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Memorials to Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation, appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now