Holly Lizabeth Morriss
1963 - 2020
Morriss, Holly Lizabeth

(nee Storts) passed from this life at her home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 56. Beloved mother of Burton Douglas Morriss, Jr (Alli), John Russell Morriss, and Edward Wynne Morriss. Cherished daughter of Diane Breckenridge-Barrett (Ray) of St. Louis, MO and Brick P. Storts III (Mickey) of Tucson, AZ. Loving sister of Brick P. Storts IV, Donald E. Breckenridge Jr. (Stacey), Karen Fortune, Linda Lamar (Rich), and Jennifer Ryan (Michael). Holly was loved by all of her cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Holly was born to Diane Breckenridge-Barrett and Brick P. Storts III on December 4, 1963. She graduated from Mary Institute in 1982 and went on to graduate from the University of Arizona in 1986, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She returned to St. Louis, where she married and raised her three wonderful boys. Holly's loving spirit, kind heart and hysterically funny personality will live on in all of those who knew her and will always be remembered.

Services: There will be a memorial service for the immediate family. A celebration of Holly's life will be planned for a future date when circumstances permit. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a charitable donation to the American Heart Association in Holly's name (www.heart.org) or the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be offered through www.boppchapel.com.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
