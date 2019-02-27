|
Foley, Holly Elisabeth (nee Smith), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Sun., Feb. 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Foley; loving mother of Michael, Grace and Emma Foley, and Amber Branstetter; dear grandmother of Leium and Lincoln; dearest daughter of Harriet and the late James D. Smith; dear sister of Heather (Thomas) Schilly and Scott Smith; our dear daughter-in-law, sisterin-law, niece, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial Mass Fri., Mar. 1, 10 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Memorials to Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation, appreciated. A Kutis South County Chapel Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019