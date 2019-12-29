|
|
Johnston, Homer Walter LtCol. US Army (Ret.)
age 97, passed away, Thursday, December 26, 2019. Retired U.S. Army and veteran of World War II and Korea. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Lee Johnston (nee Varner); dear father of Lisa (Douglas) Reed; and loving grandfather of Andrew and Sam Reed.
Services: Visitation Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. at SCHRADER Funeral Home, Ballwin. Funeral service Thursday, 11:30 a.m. Interment, with Military Honors, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019