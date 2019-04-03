St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Hope E. Cole

Hope E. Cole Obituary
Cole, Hope E. (nee Nolan) Saturday March 30, 2019 Beloved wife of Donald Cole and the late Patrick J. Diestel; loving mother of Teri Bellamy, Patrick (Christine) Diestel, Jr., Kathleen Rhyne, Michael Diestel, Thomas (Debbie) Diestel, Lori Anne (Michael) Macalady, Monroe (Sherrie) Diestel, and Stephen (Jill) Diestel; dear step-mother of Ronnie and Donnie Cole; proud grandmother of twenty-eight and greatgrandmother of twenty; dear sister of Joanie Nolan Smith; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and treasured friend to many. Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, Friday, April 5th, 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Monica Catholic Church, 12140 Olive Blvd. Interment St. Monica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to National Parks Foundation or Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
