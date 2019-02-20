|
|
Bretscher, Hortense (nee Mueller) passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell W. Bretscher; loving mother of Sandra (William) Edman and the late Barbara Jones; much loved grandmother of Bill Edman Jr., Robin Edman, and Christina (Shane) Foppe; great-grandmother of Brady and Brooke Foppe. Mrs. Bretscher was a longtime resident of Bethesda Dilworth. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, February 22, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemtery. Memorials to a charity of ones choice appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019