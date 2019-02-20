St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Hortense Bretscher Obituary
Bretscher, Hortense (nee Mueller) passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell W. Bretscher; loving mother of Sandra (William) Edman and the late Barbara Jones; much loved grandmother of Bill Edman Jr., Robin Edman, and Christina (Shane) Foppe; great-grandmother of Brady and Brooke Foppe. Mrs. Bretscher was a longtime resident of Bethesda Dilworth. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, February 22, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemtery. Memorials to a charity of ones choice appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
