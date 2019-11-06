Gleason, Howard A.

The Reverend Dr. Howard Gleason passed away November 1, 2019 at age 84. He was preceded in death by his parents James T. and Aneta I. Gleason and his brother Albert I. Gleason. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosella A. (Locke) Gleason, son Benjamin A. (Janet) Gleason, granddaughters Maia, Addie, and Zoe Gleason, numerous brothers and sisters in law and nieces and nephews.

Howard was born August 1, 1935 in Terre Haute, IN and graduated from Mattoon (IL) High School. At the University of Illinois he received a degree in Marketing in 1957. At the University of Illinois he was President of Acacia Fraternity, Chairman of Student Union movies, and Student Director of the Student Union. In February 1958 he reported for active duty as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Fort Lee, VA.

He attended McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago and was ordained as a Presbyterian minister July 15, 1962. He served churches in Sidney, IL, Normandy, MO, and, for 34 years, St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Ballwin, MO. He earned his Doctorate of Ministry from Eden Theological Seminary. While at St. Mark, he founded Businesspersons Between Jobs, a non-profit non-denominational job search support group. Additionally, he was instrumental in the founding of Lafayette Industries and Circle of Concern.

Following retirement from full time work, he was a part-time Chaplain at Bethesda Meadow. As part of his service on the Board of Trustees of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America, he helped bring the Aberdeen Heights Retirement Community to fruition.

Memorial gifts may be made to Presbyterian Manors of Mid America.

Services: Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mark Presbyterian Church in Ballwin, MO. A funeral service will be at St. Mark Presbyterial Church in Ballwin, MO on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., followed by a light luncheon. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.