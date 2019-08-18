Corzine, Howard E.

84 years young, passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born August 12, 1935 in Jennings, but a long-time resident of Florissant and a proud veteran of the United States Army.

Howard was an alumni of Fairview High School where he met, and is survived by Delma Corzine (nee Akers) with whom he shared 66 glorious years of marriage; he is the cherished father of Kim A. Brunnworth (nee Corzine) and Max H. Corzine; the loving grandfather to Krystal Huber and Savannah Heuschober; great grandfather to Norah, Owen and Londyn; and adored father-in-law to Shmir Corzine (nee Woodhouse). Howard was preceded in death by his parents Edith S. Corzine (nee Clark) and Charles W. Corzine; and his brothers Billie D. Corzine and Bobbie G. Corzine. Howard will always be remembered for his outgoing personality, sense of humor, desire to help others and his lifelong devotion to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Howard's love for his many "granddogs" throughout the years served as another reminder of his caring nature. He will be dearly missed and never far from our thoughts.

Services: Service will be held for Howard on Wednesday, August 21, 10 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

VISITATION TUESDAY, AUGUST 20, 5-8 P.M. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com