Finley, Howard H. Sat., May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anita A. Finley (nee Husemann); dear father of Holly Upson and Thomas (Sharon) Finley; loving grandfather of Melissa (John) Sisler, Rosella (Jeff) Pike, Dayna (Jeff) Welker and Alyson (Michael) Thebeau and great-grandfather of Courtland Sisler, Midori Pike, Addy and Ally Welker and Haylee and Brody Thebeau; dear brother of Jean (the late Orville) Wetzel and John (Linda) Finley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Howard was a Retired Colonel in the Missouri Air National Guard and a WWII Veteran. Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date at Friendship Village Chesterfield with inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Memory & Aging Project, 4488 Forest Park Ave., Suite 130, St. Louis, MO 63108-2293. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019