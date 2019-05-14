|
Waller, Howard H. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Jackie Waller (nee Hale); dear father of Howard Waller, Jr., Lisa Becker and Lori (Carl) Long; loving grandfather of six; great-grandfather of four. Howard worked for Edison Brothers, Inc. for 42 years and retired as a Senior Vice President in charge of marketing. He was an avid golfer. His motto was God, Family, Golf. Services: Funeral service Thurs., May 16, 10:00 a.m. at Twin Rivers Worship Center, 10575 Tesson Ferry Rd., 63123. Visitation Wed. 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Rivers Missions Department. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 14, 2019