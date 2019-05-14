St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Waller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard H. Waller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard H. Waller Obituary
Waller, Howard H. passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Jackie Waller (nee Hale); dear father of Howard Waller, Jr., Lisa Becker and Lori (Carl) Long; loving grandfather of six; great-grandfather of four. Howard worked for Edison Brothers, Inc. for 42 years and retired as a Senior Vice President in charge of marketing. He was an avid golfer. His motto was God, Family, Golf. Services: Funeral service Thurs., May 16, 10:00 a.m. at Twin Rivers Worship Center, 10575 Tesson Ferry Rd., 63123. Visitation Wed. 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Rivers Missions Department. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now