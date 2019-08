Witsma, Howard H.

Suddenly August 12, 2019. Beloved son of the late George and Catherine Witsma; stepson of the late Dorothy B. Witsma. Graduate of Clayton High School and Washington University.

Funeral services will be held graveside at Sunset Memorial Park Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Symphony, 718 No. Grand Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63103. ambrusterchapel.com