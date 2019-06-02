Kopecky, Howard J. 89, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Monday, May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Kopecky for 61 years before her passing in 2011. Loving father of Mark (Linda) Kopecky, Howard Kip (Kathy) Kopecky, Dianne (Patrick) Monterosso, and Lynn (Rusty) Strini; cherished grandfather of Jason, Julie, Janna, Christine, Matthew, Katie, Elizabeth, Eric, Jon, and Samantha; dear greatgrandfather of 16; dear uncle, cousin, and friend. Services: Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Dardenne Chapel, 7701 Hwy N., (Dardenne Prairie). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to the St. Louis Honor Flight or the . VISITATION 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 3 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019