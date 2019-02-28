Howard L. Watson

Watson, Howard L. passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23rd just shy of his 102nd birthday. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Watson (nee Trower); dear father of Richard (Jane) Watson, Susan Newell, Jane (Matt) O'Neill and Robert (Kim) Watson; loving grandfather of David (Jennifer) Watson, Amanda Newell, Alison (Clay) Graves, Benjamin Newell, Tessa O'Neill, Addie Rose O'Neill and Kristin Watson; special great-grandfather of Eve, Liv and Henry. Services: Visitation Friday, March 1st from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; St. Louis, MO. Funeral Service Saturday, March 2nd, 9:30 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Ave.; St. Louis, MO 63109. Interment Private. If desired, memorial donations in Howard's name may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
