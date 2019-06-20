Kanefield, Howard Lee June 16, 2019. Howard Lee Kanefield, born in St. Louis on March 20, 1931, died suddenly on Sunday, June 16th. Howard Kanefield is survived by his wife of 36 years, Elma (Levy); children Susan Weissman (Howard), Andy (Lois Soffer) and Jack (Amy Fried); stepsons Ricky (Diane) Lippman and Jimmy (Josephine) Lippman; and eight grandchildren. Services: Funeral Service Friday, June 21, 11:00 a.m. at Central Reform Congregation at 5020 Waterman. No visitation prior to the funeral service. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions in memory of Howard are preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019