Pfeifer, Howard O. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan Pfeifer (nee Bulte); loving father of Sarah (Roy) Vaz and Jean (Eric) Nicklas; dear grandfather of Olivia and Christina Vaz, Amanda, Bradley and Gracie Nicklas; dear cousin of Gail Egleston; dear brotherin-law, uncle and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday, April 7, 2-6 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church (6047 Bishops Pl., 63109) Monday, April 8, 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Memorials to St. Louis Theatre Organ Society appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
