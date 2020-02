Paul, Howard W.

age 88, of Lake St Louis, MO passed away on Feb 16, 2020. He was born in St Louis, MO on Sept 2, 1931 to Howard and Dorothy Paul.

Visitation 5-8 p.m. on Feb 19, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home in St Peters, MO. Mass at 11 a.m. on Feb 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dardenne Prairie. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory please visit: www.newcomerstlouis.com