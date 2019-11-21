Westmoreland, Howard

Wed., Nov. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Westmoreland (nee (McCartt); dear father and father-in-law of Michael (Kelli), David (Ann) and Alan Westmoreland; loving grandfather of Kelly (Andy) Grote, Jason (Allison Shields), Shannon, Melissa and Morgan Westmoreland; dear brother of the late Elsie (Harold) Newport, Estel (Georgia), Art (Joyce), John and Robert (Betty) Westmoreland; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend. Howard was a member of Green Trails UMC and loved being a resident of the Villas of Whitebrook. He enjoyed snow skiing, boating, fishing, dancing and motorcycle riding.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or . Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com