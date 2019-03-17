Houghton, Howard William Bill (83) died Sunday, March 3, 2019. Bill, along with his wife Linda, and son Bruce, was a familiar face at Short Track speed skating meets all over the country as a volunteer for over 40 years. An avid cyclist, he was able to ride over 100 miles in a day well into his late seventies. Also an avid traveler he traveled with his family all over the world and America. He is survived by his wife Linda, his sons Douglas and Bruce, and his daughter Heidi. Private family memorial at date TBD.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019