Boniuk, Hyla Isabel July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Isaac Boniuk; dear mother and mother-in-law of Jonathan Boniuk (Rena), Wendy Spiegelman (Avi) and Amy Brickel (Joshua); dear grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister to Sandra Brown. Services: Funeral service Thursday, July 18, 2:00 p.m., at Traditional Congregation, 12437 Ladue Rd. No visitation before service. Interment at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Rd. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 18, 2019
