Wong, Hymmitt Peter

90, of St. Louis, Missouri was born on October 31, 1929, in Greenville, Mississippi. He died on September 10, 2020 at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by Lock and Helen Wong, his father and mother; Arlun, Bonita, and Doris Wong, his sisters; Thelma and Kimberly Wong, his beloved wife and precious daughter. He is survived by Annette Wong, his sister and Christina Clark, his daughter.

Peter grew up in Greenville, Mississippi prior to moving to St. Louis where he lived with Charles and Virginia Jung to attend McBride High School. Before enlisting in the United States Army, Peter attended St. Louis University for two years. He worked as a salesman for over forty years while being a loving husband and father. Peter was an enthusiastic tennis player, dancer, singer, and an all-around wonderful man who was loved by so many. He is now reunited with his parents, sisters, wife and daughter in God's arms and will be greatly missed by those whom he has left behind.

Services: Visitation to be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO then to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, Inc., 8050 Watson Road, Ste. 240, St. Louis, MO 63119 appreciated.