1/1
Hymmitt Peter Wong
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hymmitt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wong, Hymmitt Peter

90, of St. Louis, Missouri was born on October 31, 1929, in Greenville, Mississippi. He died on September 10, 2020 at Friendship Village in Sunset Hills, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by Lock and Helen Wong, his father and mother; Arlun, Bonita, and Doris Wong, his sisters; Thelma and Kimberly Wong, his beloved wife and precious daughter. He is survived by Annette Wong, his sister and Christina Clark, his daughter.

Peter grew up in Greenville, Mississippi prior to moving to St. Louis where he lived with Charles and Virginia Jung to attend McBride High School. Before enlisting in the United States Army, Peter attended St. Louis University for two years. He worked as a salesman for over forty years while being a loving husband and father. Peter was an enthusiastic tennis player, dancer, singer, and an all-around wonderful man who was loved by so many. He is now reunited with his parents, sisters, wife and daughter in God's arms and will be greatly missed by those whom he has left behind.

Services: Visitation to be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO then to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, Inc., 8050 Watson Road, Ste. 240, St. Louis, MO 63119 appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister South County Chapel
1515 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63125
3145447100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved