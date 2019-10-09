Ian Chisholm

Guest Book
  • "Marina and family, Wishing you peace to bring comfort,..."
    - Laurie McBride
Service Information
Church of the Nazarene
1309 N Elizabeth Ave
Ferguson, MO 63135
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Ferguson Church of the Nazarene
1309 N. Elizabeth Ave.
Ferguson, MO
View Map
Obituary
Chisholm, Ian

Age 55 of St. Peters, MO passed away on September 21, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Ian is survived by his wife of 36 years – Marina, three sons (spouses): Steven (Lisa), Ian Jr. (Jamie), and Thomas (Rachel); seven grandchildren – Tinley, Drayke, Kade, Amelia, Colton, Elaina and Kimber. And his faithful furry companion – Savannah.

Also Ian's mother Betty and siblings Beth Hardin (Mike), Linda Princivalli, and Andrew (Camie). Nieces and nephews: Jason and David Princivalli (Kelli); Matthew Hardin (Sarah); and Crystal and Jonathon Chisholm. Great nieces and nephews: Sophia and Liam Princivalli; Gabriel, Emma, Allie, Madeline and Sawyer Hardin. Sister-in-law Lisa Lafata and brothers-in-law Joseph and Michael Lafata.

Ian is preceded in death by his mother-in-law Josephine Lafata; his father John Chisholm; and grandson Weldon Chisholm.

Ian was also a dear friend to many, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial service: Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1pm. Ferguson Church of the Nazarene, 1309 N. Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson, MO 63135, 314-522-3388. In lieu of flowers – please donate in his name to Callaway Hills Animal Shelter, PO Box 35, Bloomfield, MO 65063 or the or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please visit, stlouiscremation.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
