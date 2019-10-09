Chisholm, Ian

Age 55 of St. Peters, MO passed away on September 21, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Ian is survived by his wife of 36 years – Marina, three sons (spouses): Steven (Lisa), Ian Jr. (Jamie), and Thomas (Rachel); seven grandchildren – Tinley, Drayke, Kade, Amelia, Colton, Elaina and Kimber. And his faithful furry companion – Savannah.

Also Ian's mother Betty and siblings Beth Hardin (Mike), Linda Princivalli, and Andrew (Camie). Nieces and nephews: Jason and David Princivalli (Kelli); Matthew Hardin (Sarah); and Crystal and Jonathon Chisholm. Great nieces and nephews: Sophia and Liam Princivalli; Gabriel, Emma, Allie, Madeline and Sawyer Hardin. Sister-in-law Lisa Lafata and brothers-in-law Joseph and Michael Lafata.

Ian is preceded in death by his mother-in-law Josephine Lafata; his father John Chisholm; and grandson Weldon Chisholm.

Ian was also a dear friend to many, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial service: Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1pm. Ferguson Church of the Nazarene, 1309 N. Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson, MO 63135, 314-522-3388. In lieu of flowers – please donate in his name to Callaway Hills Animal Shelter, PO Box 35, Bloomfield, MO 65063 or the or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please visit, stlouiscremation.com.