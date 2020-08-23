1/
Ida Destito
Destito, Ida

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Father, Ida went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on August 19, 2020, at the age of 88. Ida is the beloved wife of Joe Destito; mother of Ralph (Marie), Fanny Kunes (Ben), Rose Brown (Dan), and JoAnne Westcott (Tom); cherished grandmother of Max, Spencer, Jack, Kim (Ryan), Nick (Heather), Heather (Darrel), Chelsea, Dan (Jenna), Michelle, Cara, and Brooke; beloved great-grandmother of Aiden, Sutton, Hudson, Jason, Jackson, Sophie, Ava, and Bella. Daughter of Fanny and Jim Alvernia. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Rose, Laura, Mike, and Josie. Survived by sisters, Jenny and Jo Pat. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, August 25, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer or Basket of Hope appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
