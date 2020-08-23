Ida Destito

Destito, Ida

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Father, Ida went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on August 19, 2020, at the age of 88. Ida is the beloved wife of Joe Destito; mother of Ralph (Marie), Fanny Kunes (Ben), Rose Brown (Dan), and JoAnne Westcott (Tom); cherished grandmother of Max, Spencer, Jack, Kim (Ryan), Nick (Heather), Heather (Darrel), Chelsea, Dan (Jenna), Michelle, Cara, and Brooke; beloved great-grandmother of Aiden, Sutton, Hudson, Jason, Jackson, Sophie, Ava, and Bella. Daughter of Fanny and Jim Alvernia. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Rose, Laura, Mike, and Josie. Survived by sisters, Jenny and Jo Pat. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, August 25, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer or Basket of Hope appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m.