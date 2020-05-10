My sincere condolences to my friend Kathy, Bill & all the family. Jay & Jean would come to visit Kathy in Dallas & I would have the pleasure of seeing them at church. They both were the kindest & sweetest couple! I enjoyed seeing them and felt blessed each time. I know that she will be deeply missed. But heaven has gained a beautiful child & she is having the best time. Kathy, I know we will see our parents again & oh what a blessed day that will be! Please know that I love you, you & the family are in my thoughts & prayers. May you all feel his loving arms around you.

Leah Caliendo

Friend