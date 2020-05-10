Mrs. Simpson was such a sweet wonderful lady. Im so sorry to hear she passed away. Ive known her since I was a young girl. She was always lovely. Im so sorry for your loss.
Linda Scaglione Alongi
Simpson, Ida Jean (nee Orr) of St. Charles. Sept. 28, 1929 - May 7, 2020. Services: Drive by visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Monday, May 11, 10-10:30 a.m. with private famiy service following. Add'l details at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.