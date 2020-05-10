Ida Jean Simpson
1929 - 2020
Simpson, Ida Jean (nee Orr) of St. Charles. Sept. 28, 1929 - May 7, 2020. Services: Drive by visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Monday, May 11, 10-10:30 a.m. with private famiy service following. Add'l details at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
Memorial service
Hope Church
MAY
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
(314) 426-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Mrs. Simpson was such a sweet wonderful lady. Im so sorry to hear she passed away. Ive known her since I was a young girl. She was always lovely. Im so sorry for your loss.
Linda Scaglione Alongi
Friend
May 9, 2020
Gary & I extend our sincerest sympathy. We have peace knowing she is in her heavenly home worshipping our Lord. We have wonderful memories of our Hope Church family. May the Lord comfort you.
Linda & Gary Talley
Friend
May 9, 2020
My prayers and love to you, Kathy, Bill and Jim. I have special memories of your family opening your home to me. Your mom was truly a Proverbs 31 woman, always busy doing good for others.
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Jean Simpson. We knew Jean and Jay through our son-in-law, John Lenk and daughter Terri. Over the years, we have seen them a few times and always enjoyed visiting with them. We also had several phone calls from Jean inquiring how our family was doing who live overseas. Wally and Carolyn Glanville
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to my friend Kathy, Bill & all the family. Jay & Jean would come to visit Kathy in Dallas & I would have the pleasure of seeing them at church. They both were the kindest & sweetest couple! I enjoyed seeing them and felt blessed each time. I know that she will be deeply missed. But heaven has gained a beautiful child & she is having the best time. Kathy, I know we will see our parents again & oh what a blessed day that will be! Please know that I love you, you & the family are in my thoughts & prayers. May you all feel his loving arms around you.
Friend
