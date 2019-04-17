St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Ida L. Dietz

Ida L. Dietz Obituary
Dietz, Ida L. (nee Amrhein), Asleep in Jesus Monday, April 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis B. Dietz; loving mother of Dianne (Scott) Schmidt, James (Beverly) Dietz, Daniel (Jeri) Dietz, and Christine (Thomas) Wilson; dearest grandmother of Scott (Suzzie) Schmidt, Laura (Tim) Birner, Christopher (Amy) Schmidt, Mary Schmidt, Nathan (Michelle) Dietz, Aaron (Jenny) Dietz, Rachel (Chad) Westrum, Sarah (Dan) Parks, Ryan, Jessica and Joshuah Dietz, Andrew (Jenna) Wilson, Matthew and Katherine Wilson; dear great-grandmother to 16; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, April 17, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Thursday, April 18, at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
