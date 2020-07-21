Silverberg, Ida Mae 'Mae' Hackmann

of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Charles Silverberg; cherished daughter of the late George H. Hackmann and Ida Ann Dickmeyer Hackmann. She was preceded in death by her brother George G. Hackmann and her sister Viola Hackmann Gerdeman. She is survived by her other family members.

Mae was born May 15, 1931 in Hamburg, Missouri, near Weldon Spring. When Hamburg was bought out by the United States Army in 1941 for the manufacture of TNT for WWII, her family moved to the Black Walnut area. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Charles High School. Mae was employed by First National Bank of St. Charles for 45 years, starting as a teller in 1949 and retiring as Vice President in 1994. She also served on the bank's board of directors.

Mae was a member of St John United Church of Christ, where she served as the Financial Secretary for 36 years. Mae was active in the Business and Professional Women's chapter of St. Charles and was recognized as BPW Woman of the Year in 1983. She was an active volunteer in the St. Charles community, and especially at the Emmaus Home of St Charles. Mae and Charlie loved to travel, visiting most of the 50 states, Canada, and Europe.

Mae was a loving aunt, cousin, and friend to many, and will be missed by all.

Memorials may be made to St John United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund in care of Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St Charles, MO 63301.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home where there will be a Visitation on Thursday, July 23rd, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with Funeral to follow, Baue 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, MO 63301. Interment at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery. Call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com