Haarmann, Ignatius Fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Ignatius Haarmann passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his brother, Norbert (Betty) Haarmann of Wentzville, MO; sister, Theresa Meador of Warrenton, MO; brother-in-law, Ed Sprock of Laddonia, MO; 52 nieces and nephews; many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, John Haarmann, mother, Mary Haarmann (Busken), brother, Chris Haarmann, five sisters, Bernadette Dreisewerd, Bertha Voss, Clotilda Brown, Agnes Deubner, Gertrude Sprock. Ignatius was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wentzville, Missouri. He enjoyed farming and playing pinochle with family and friends. He will be dearly missed. Services: Visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 8:00 am to 9:30 am at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, P.O Box 248, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Funeral Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 405 S. Church Street, Wentzville, MO. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Florissant, MO. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations may be made to: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 405 S. Church Street, Wentzville, MO 63385. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.pitmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019