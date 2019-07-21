LaRocca, Ignatius John Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Fri., July 19, 2019; beloved husband of Virginia LaRocca (nee Matlock); dear father and father-in-law of Mark (Irene) LaRocca, John (Donna) LaRocca and Chris (Lisa) LaRocca; dear grandfather of Angela (Benjamin), Mark, Rosemary, Anne (Brian), Tricia, David, Cara (Joseph), Casey, Candace (Stephen) and the late Christopher; dear great-grandfather of Aidan, Patrick, Bryce, Easton, Bennett and June; dear brother of Louis LaRocca; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. John was a successful and well-known restaurateur in the St. Louis area. His commitment and dedication to family are an inspiration. He will be missed by all. Services: Funeral Mass Sat. July 27, 11 a.m. At De Smet Jesuit high school chapel, 233 N. Ballas Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. With visitation one our prior. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019