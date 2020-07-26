1/1
Ila Mae Woods
Woods, Ila Mae

(nee Miller), age 93, baptized in the hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Ila was the beloved wife for 72 years of Kenneth H. Woods, Jr.; loving mother of Dennis Michael (Terry Jan) Woods, Sandra (Paul) Brindamour, John (Mark Middlecamp) Woods, Patricia (Mickey Coalwell) Woods, Kenneth E. (Donna) Woods, Kathryn (Brian) Yansen, and Dorothy (Eric) Zawacki; dear grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 20; cherished sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many.

Ila lived in the St. Louis area most of her life, but as a Navy spouse, also lived in Hawaii, Maine and Connecticut. She enjoyed traveling to many states to see family and friends.

Ila held many roles during her lifetime, including shoe model, AT&T switchboard operator, homemaker, waitress, small business owner, and office manager and dispatcher for Abbott Ambulance. An active volunteer, Ila taught Sunday school for special needs children and was involved in PTA, Girl and Boy Scouts, and Meals on Wheels, among others. She made an impression on everyone who knew her with her kindness, sense of humor, beauty, and resilience.

Ila was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Woods, Jr.; sisters-in-law Dorothy Douthitt, Marie Guinn, Clara (Juanita) Lococo, and Barbara Woods; brother-in-law Jim Douthitt; son-in-law Det. Stephen J. Strehl, and grandson Mike Wedin.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 9:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
