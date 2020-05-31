Ile Ann O'Donnell
O'Donnell, Ile Ann Wife of the late Capt. Eugene O'Donnell, the best mother possible of the late Shannon O'Donnell, and of Brian, Erin, Daniel, Patrick, and Molly O'Donnell. Loving sister of Hazel, Helen, Fred, and Jack. Foster mother to an assortment of strays, both canine and human. Doting grandmother, proud aunt, cherished friend, matriarch, and creator of holiday feasts and festivities about which stories are told. From Dover Street and Cleveland High, her passion for life, love of travel and adventure, and her indomitable spirit lead her to live in places from Baltimore to Honolulu and to explore scores of cities in a dozen countries on four continents. But in her heart, she was a mother, and her maternal influence,love, support, caring, and guidance, and her ability to see and bring out the good and the best in everyone, made her the unshakable core of an vast extended family whose membership stretched well beyond the bounds of genealogy. If you wish to honor her memory, please send any donations to the Humane Society of Missouri, where she rescued Hogan, the dog who so deeply touched her heart. Services: Private family services only.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
