Altman, Ilse K. March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank N. Altman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lynn Spewak (Steven), Bette Abeles (Ronald) and Stephen Altman (Debra); dear grandmother of Joshua Sher (Alyson), Gabriel Sher (Melanie), Zachary Abeles (Jennifer), the late Eli Abeles (Stacy), Andrew Abeles (Rachel), Julie Abeles, Leah Soiefer (Todd) and Judd Altman (Masha); dear great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-grandmother of one; dear sister of Manfred Katz (Libbie) and the late Doris Katz; dear sister-in-law of Tamadean Goldenhersh (late Marvin), the late Jacob J. Altman (late Lee) and the late Ann Engel (late Louis); our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral service Monday, March 4, 1:00 p.m. at Traditional Congregation, 12437 Ladue Road. No visitation prior to service. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Boulevard. Memorial contributions preferred to the Frank and Ilse Altman Torah Fund at Traditional Congregation, 12437 Ladue Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141; the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 or the Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, 12 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
(314) 361-0622
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019