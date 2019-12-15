DeWalt, Imogene Halbrook Pitman

Imogene Halbrook Pitman DeWalt, better known as Jeanie, 84, Died Dec. 7, 2019. Passed peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law by her side into the presence of her Lord and Savior. Her daughter will have a memorial at her home on Saturday, Dec. 11. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles, MO.

Jeanie was born September 17, 1935 in Conway, Arkansas to Johnny Holbrook and Nora Elam Halbrook-Tanner. Jeanie was married to Carson Pitman, Jr., they moved to St. Louis in 1953 where she raised her four children, Carson Pitman III, Carl Pitman (Debbie), Allen Pitman and Donna Pitman Kruse (Raymond). She has countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She married Warren DeWalt in 1966, whom she loved and was married to for 19 years. Warren adored Jeanie and raised her children as his own. Jeanie was always quick with a joke and smile. The original party girl and full of laughter. Preceded in death by her husband Warren DeWalt (1985) and her son Allen Pitman (2009). She is remembered fondly by her family and friends for the way she called it like she saw it and her lively personality. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield handled local arrangements www.demainefunerals.com

