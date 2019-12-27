Nicolai, Imogene

(nee Immell) 11/27/19. Dear wife of the late Charles Nicolai, M.D.; loving mother of Julie Nicolai; dear sister of the late Dell Immell.

Imogene was a wonderful wife and the best mom in the world. She loved working at St. Louis Children's Hospital, where she met her husband. Imogene was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, loved gardening and animals and was a fantastic cook.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:00 at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd., 63124.

Donations in memory of Imogene may be sent to St. Louis Children's Hospital, Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.