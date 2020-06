Cordes, Ina B.

(nee Bates) peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter K. Cordes; loving mother of Robert A. (Deborah) Cordes and Donna L. (Don) McMillan. Our dearest grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: Private Service in Thomasville, GA. Memorials to Gideons Int'l. KUTIS CITY SERVICE. Please see full obit at:

kutisfuneralhomes.com.