1/1
Inez Schlueter Brock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brock, Inez Schlueter

of Fairfield, CA, passed away on September 26, at the age of 97. She was born in St. Louis and graduated from Mary Institute. Beloved daughter of the late Clifford and Inez Schlueter; beloved wife of the late Perry L. Brock and her stepson, the late Skipper Brock, and her sister, the late Beverley Peck of St. Louis, MO. She is survived by her 2 step-grandchildren, 3 nieces, and their families.

She attended the University of California Berkeley and remained in California. She worked for many years for US Steel Co. in the Tax Department. She loved her family, history and art, cooking and entertaining, had many travels, and had many friends. Her volunteer activities included being president of the Sausalito Women's Club and working as a docent at the De Young Art Museum in San Francisco.

Services: Private service and interment will be later this month at the Presidio in San Francisco.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved