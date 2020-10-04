Brock, Inez Schlueter

of Fairfield, CA, passed away on September 26, at the age of 97. She was born in St. Louis and graduated from Mary Institute. Beloved daughter of the late Clifford and Inez Schlueter; beloved wife of the late Perry L. Brock and her stepson, the late Skipper Brock, and her sister, the late Beverley Peck of St. Louis, MO. She is survived by her 2 step-grandchildren, 3 nieces, and their families.

She attended the University of California Berkeley and remained in California. She worked for many years for US Steel Co. in the Tax Department. She loved her family, history and art, cooking and entertaining, had many travels, and had many friends. Her volunteer activities included being president of the Sausalito Women's Club and working as a docent at the De Young Art Museum in San Francisco.

Services: Private service and interment will be later this month at the Presidio in San Francisco.