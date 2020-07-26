Taschler, Irene A.

(nee Francis), 95, died July 20, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on June 25, 2020. Loving and faithful wife of the late Frank J. Taschler. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Theresa (Irvin) Miyamoto and Mary Jane (Donald) Koberlein. Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Ryan) Lau, Michael (Kathryn) Koberlein, Steve

Miyamoto, and Kevin (Shannon) Koberlein. Loving great-grand- mother of Benjamin, Drake, Elliot, Jonathan, Brady, Mariko, Henry, Hayley, and Mavrick. Dearest aunt, great aunt and cousin to family here and in Vienna, Austria. Caring neighbor and friend to many, especially her best friend, Ann.

Irene was a respected former executive secretary at Emerson Electric and truly enjoyed volunteering at St. Anthony's Medical Center (Mercy South Hospital) in her later years. She loved going to Church, baking her favorite Hungarian cookies, making cross stitch works of art, and staying in touch with family and friends. She loved to travel to her second home (Honolulu), to discover and meet family in Vienna, and to just drive around town. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Our family expresses our deepest gratitude to the caring and dedicated staff of Mercy South Hospital, BRIA of Belleville Nursing Home, and BJC of Alton Hospice.

Services: Private services were held at Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Francis Healthcare System of Hawaii, 2228 Liliha Street, Suite 205, Honolulu, HI 96817 or to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 320 East Ripa, St. Louis, MO 63125. KUTIS AFFTON Service.