1/
Irene C. Beil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beil, Irene C.

(nee McCormick). Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on August 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Robert R. Beil, dear mother, mother-in-law of Cheryl (Stephen) Hampton, Kent (Pamela) Beil; dear grandmother of Nathan, dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. In addition to her husband, Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Grace L. (nee McIlhargie) McCormick as well as her eight siblings, Charles, Willard, Francis, Mary, Gertrude, Leo, and James McCormick and Grace Knaus.

Irene was socially active in several different groups and greatly enjoyed travelling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of various clubs, including Baue Silver and Gold Club and the Red Hat Club. Irene will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m., at Assumption Catholic Church in O'Fallon, Missouri. Visitation will be held for family and friends prior to the Mass from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the narthex of the church. Interment will follow at St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Memories and condolences may be expressed at baue.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved