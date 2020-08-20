Beil, Irene C.

(nee McCormick). Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on August 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Irene was the beloved wife of the late Robert R. Beil, dear mother, mother-in-law of Cheryl (Stephen) Hampton, Kent (Pamela) Beil; dear grandmother of Nathan, dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. In addition to her husband, Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Grace L. (nee McIlhargie) McCormick as well as her eight siblings, Charles, Willard, Francis, Mary, Gertrude, Leo, and James McCormick and Grace Knaus.

Irene was socially active in several different groups and greatly enjoyed travelling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of various clubs, including Baue Silver and Gold Club and the Red Hat Club. Irene will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m., at Assumption Catholic Church in O'Fallon, Missouri. Visitation will be held for family and friends prior to the Mass from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the narthex of the church. Interment will follow at St. Charles Memorial Gardens, St. Charles, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Memories and condolences may be expressed at baue.com.