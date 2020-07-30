1/1
Irene Carolyn Bossaller
Bossaller, Irene Carolyn

nee Karrenbrock, Passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Walter Bossaller, her mother Annie, her father Albert, sister Alberta, and brother Donald. She is survived by her children Adele, Gene, & Ken (Trevis) Bossaller; grandchildren Tony, Tom (Chiaki), Breigh (Adam), Jonathan and 5 great-grandchildren. She was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. She was born on a farm in Moscow Mills, Missouri on May 28, 1928 and graduated from Troy Buchanan High School. She moved to St. Louis where she found positions that specialized in accounting, shorthand, & typing. She worked as an Office Assistant & Office Manager for a Physician's office for 5 years. She lived her life, loving her family and friends, and spent endless hours making sure everyone was taken care of, fed, and happy. She was a member of Redeemer Evangelical Church in St. Louis, Missouri, where she donated her time as the Office Assistant, in addition she served as Secretary on the church board. She also belonged to the 2by2 (Couples Group), and the Quilting Club. Irene and Walter never left each other's side. He always knew that she was in his corner and was his best friend. She always had a smile for anyone she met and was loved by many with her kind and gentle ways.

Services: Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, on Friday, July 31st at HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY, 6464 Chippewa, St. Louis, Missouri 63109. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 1st at HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL MORTUARY. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery, Moscow Mills Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friedens United Church of Christ Cemetery, P.O. Box 7, Moscow Mills, Missouri 63362



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
