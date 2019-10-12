Drace, Irene

With great sadness we announce that Irene Drace, 93, passed away on September 22, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. She was the devoted wife of the late James Drace. Her memory will live on through her children Anne Hess (Tim), Steven Drace (Carol), and Susan Phillips (Stephen). Nonnie/Nai-Nai will always be in the hearts of her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Her faith, gardening, and her family brought much joy to her life.

Irene donated her body to SLU Medical School.

Services: In her memory, Mass will be celebrated in the chapel at St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd. at 10:00 a.m. on November 27, 2019. Donations may be made to St. Agnes Home or an organization that speaks to your heart.