Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James the Greater Catholic Church
6401 Wade Avenue
St. Louis, MO
Irene "Tots" Farris


1917 - 2020
Irene "Tots" Farris Obituary

Farris, Irene "Tots"

(nee Kotlarik), age 102, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Born July 31, 1917 in Rosemont Illinois, daughter of Andrew and Elizabeth Kotlarik (nee Hlavek). Tots was the beloved wife of Glenn S. Farris, who preceded her in death in 1947; the dear mother of Kathleen Hunter; loving grandmother of Clay (Carey) Hunter and the late Craig Hunter; great-grandmother of Kelsey, Kamryn, Jordan and Aidan Hunter; step-great grandmother of Zachary and Nathaniel Smith; and dear sister of Mary (late Jerry) Hanft. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson and siblings Ann (Alex) Mrozewski, Elizabeth (Joseph) Jovanovich and Joseph Kotlarik along with beloved niece and nephew Renie Ingram (nee Jovanovich) and Paul Jovanovich.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 6401 Wade Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139 (Dogtown), Friday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses to the church preferred. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday 4-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
