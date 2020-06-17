Irene M. Higgins
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Higgins, Irene M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sun., June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. "Ned" Higgins; dear mother and mother-in-law of Michele (Rik) Schmidt, Ellen (Michael) Stutz, Colleen (Pat) Leahy, Erin (Glen) Hangge, Tim (Laurie) Higgins and the late Terry Higgins (Jennifer O'Neill); our dear grandmother of 21 and our dear great-grandmother of 19; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend to many, especially her beloved friends at Holy Angel's.

The family has asked that memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, 7609 Watson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63119 or online at www.cardinalritterseniorservices.org

Services are pending at this time.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved