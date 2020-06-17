Higgins, Irene M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sun., June 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. "Ned" Higgins; dear mother and mother-in-law of Michele (Rik) Schmidt, Ellen (Michael) Stutz, Colleen (Pat) Leahy, Erin (Glen) Hangge, Tim (Laurie) Higgins and the late Terry Higgins (Jennifer O'Neill); our dear grandmother of 21 and our dear great-grandmother of 19; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend to many, especially her beloved friends at Holy Angel's.

The family has asked that memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, 7609 Watson Rd., St. Louis, MO 63119 or online at www.cardinalritterseniorservices.org

Services are pending at this time.

