Kirchhoefer, Irene M.

(nee Schmidt) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Philip Kirchhoefer. Loving mother of Terry (Diane) Auck, Carl (Liz) Auck and Robin Vogt. Dear grandmother of Ryan, Nick, Ryan (Shari) and Jason (Erin). Loving great-grandmother of Liam and Eloise.

If desired, please make expression of sympathy in Irene's memory to the Human Society of Missouri.

Services: Private services will be held. Please share memories and offer condolences at hoffmeistersouthcounty.com