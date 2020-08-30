Kopsky, Irene M.

Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Loving wife of the late Theodore Kopsky; loving mother of Michael (Carolyn), David (Carol), Peter (Robin Kerby) Kopsky, Cindy Schwartz, Linda (Rick) Schneider, Carol (Jim) Fraley, Mary (Tim) Hemkens, Patricia (Rich) Bartholome, Lisa (Frank) Cardinale and the late Mark (surviving Mary), Kathleen (Tim Pisoni) Kopsky; loving grandmother of 34 and to all that knew her, great- grandmother of many, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to all.

Services: Funeral Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m. Private Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ronald McDonald House appreciated. Live Stream Mass available at:

AssumptionSTL.Org