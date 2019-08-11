Francisco, Irene Margaret

(nee Beuckman) was born June 14, 1937 in East St. Louis, Ill and died peacefully August 6, 2019 in Town and Country, MO, where she was a long-time resident.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Dominic S. Francisco, loving mother of Dominic, Joseph (Leigh), Richard (Michelle), Gregory (Karen) and Steven (Isabelle), dear grandmother of Alyssa, Erin, Colette, Leonardo, Dominic, Cecilia, Eva and Paul. Irene was preceded in death by her twin brother Fred "Bo" Beuckman, sisters Joan Furhop and June Arnold. Cherished aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass: Mon., 10 am at St. Anselm Parish, 530 S. Mason Road, Creve Coeur 63141. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation. www.glennon.org/give-to-glennon/