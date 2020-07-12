Greenspoon, Irene Rosalie

(nee FUNK) gracefully ascended to Heaven on 29 May 2020, whence she was sent to Bless us for 93 years. Greatly Admiring, Devoted, Deeply Loving and Worshiped, Pride and Joy, Wife, Soul, of late Melvin A. Greenspoon; Tenderly, Joyfully, Selflessly Loving and Beloved Beyond Words Mother, Angel and Soulmate, Whole World of daughter, Barbara E. Greenspoon; Cherished daughter, late Morris A., Mary (nee Zeffren) Funk; Precious sister, Susan Funk Barad, (late Melvin A. Barad), Adoring, Adored aunt Edward (Marlin) Huntley (Tirzah), Thomas (Jill) Barad, their children, grandchildren, loved Funks, Zeffrens, dear friend.

Irene was All Sweetness and Light: ALL LOVE. LOVED HELPING OTHERS, esp. Seniors, thru beloved Natl. Council Jewish Women St. Louis, as innovative Chairman, Project for Srs. and Visually Impaired, creating outstanding programs, enjoyment, achievements for participants. Served on Board of Directors, caring Director of Admissions, Interior Re-Decorator of NCJWSTL Delcrest Residence for Srs. (now, is Crown Center). Art Cmte. Elected PRESIDENT, NCJWSTL, was V.P. Elected Rep. to NCJW Nat'l. Convention, Presidents.

73 yr. active member, beloved Congregation Shaare Emeth, Honored as Speaker at Annual Mtg., won cheering, Standing "O"! Hugs! LOVED being volunteer, STL Art Museum Visitors' Service Desk, elected as their Rep. to Board of Friends. 11-yr. real estate agent, Laura McCarthy, home-cooked, dlvd. her famous "1st Nite Move In Dinners!" Husband's devoted caregiver, helpmate, together. LOVED MUSIC! All, esp. '20's '30's '40's. WOW!! LOVED TO SING!! Write FAB occasion songs. Lifelong subscriber, dear STL Symphony, where her ELEGANCE, BEAUTY were always admired. I hope all who knew her, will Lovingly Remember, Forever -OUR BEAUTIFUL ANGEL~IRENE~

Services: Graveside Serv. held. Memorial serv. TBA. Mem. Contributions pfd: STL Art Museum, STL Symphony, NCJWSTL, Crown Center, Cong. Shaare Emeth.