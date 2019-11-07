Irene Rose Zielinski

Obituary
Zielinski, Irene Rose

(nee Barczewski), Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 95, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Zielinski; loving mother of Laurence (Karen), Catherine Estep, Richard (Pam), Michael (Grace), Claire, Mimi, and Raymond Jr.; dear grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 19; our dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Cletus Catholic Church (St. Charles) with visitation from 9-10 a.m. prior to Mass. Inurnment 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
