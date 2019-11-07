Zielinski, Irene Rose

(nee Barczewski), Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 95, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Zielinski; loving mother of Laurence (Karen), Catherine Estep, Richard (Pam), Michael (Grace), Claire, Mimi, and Raymond Jr.; dear grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 19; our dear aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Cletus Catholic Church (St. Charles) with visitation from 9-10 a.m. prior to Mass. Inurnment 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com