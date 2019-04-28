James, Irene Shea 87, Fortified by the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, surrounded by her family and friends at St. Mary's Hospital on April 25, 2019 after a brief illness. Irene was born on April 7, 1932 to Burke and Ruby Shea. She was a graduate of St. Luke's Elementary School, Rosati Kain High School and St. John's School of Nursing. She married Donald L. James at St. Luke's Catholic Church on November 20, 1954. Don preceded her in death on May 3, 2013. Beloved mother of Jim (Monique), Mary Schreiber, Melissa (Steven) Frame and Greg (Lisa); dear grandmother of Laura, Sarah (Aaron) Sarka, Emily (Matthew) Mohr, Alexandra, Ian, Daniella (Cory) Higginbotham, Burke, Andrew and Jasmine; caring great-grandmother of Ash; cherished sister of Margaret. Irene was preceded in death by her son Timothy, siblings Michael, Jane, Katie, Jack and Bill. Dear aunt, friend and neighbor to many wonderful people, both in the St. Louis area and Door County, WI, where she spent summers by Lake Michigan. Services: Memorial Visitation at St. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church on Mon., April 29 from 9 - 10 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to Feed & Clothe My People, 204 N. 14th Ave., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235. www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary